Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in FB Financial Corporation $FBK

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.12. FB Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $60.51.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 11.73%.The business had revenue of $163.71 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that FB Financial Corporation will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on FB Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FB Financial

FB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.