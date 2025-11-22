Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. $PAC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 886 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,101,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,421,000 after purchasing an additional 45,479 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 813,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,821,000 after buying an additional 54,495 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,349,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,136,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

PAC opened at $225.06 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $168.62 and a 1 year high of $259.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.79.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.10). Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The firm had revenue of $520.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

