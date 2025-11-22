Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in MillerKnoll, Inc. $MLKN

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MillerKnoll by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MillerKnoll by 20.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 131,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 22,238 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in MillerKnoll by 11,871.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MillerKnoll by 43.2% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 150,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 45,362 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 10.96%. Equities analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is presently -300.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MLKN shares. Wall Street Zen raised MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MillerKnoll in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MillerKnoll Profile

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

