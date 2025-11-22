Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in W.R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 148.4% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $78.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.97 and a 1-year high of $78.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.89.

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price objective on W.R. Berkley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $78.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.85.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

