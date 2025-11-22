Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 3,400.0% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety Incorporporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 115.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 48.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated in the second quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephanie L. Sciullo sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total value of $400,213.11. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 9,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,659.33. This trade represents a 20.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSA opened at $155.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.99. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 52-week low of $127.86 and a 52-week high of $182.85.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $468.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from MSA Safety Incorporporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSA. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.20.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

