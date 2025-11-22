Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Wabash National Corporation $WNC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Wabash National by 96.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,825,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after acquiring an additional 895,516 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1,301.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 787,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 731,339 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at $5,874,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 864.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 411,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National in the first quarter worth $4,053,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

WNC opened at $8.36 on Friday. Wabash National Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter. Wabash National has set its Q4 2021 guidance at $0.100-$0.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered Wabash National from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. National Bankshares set a $9.00 target price on Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

