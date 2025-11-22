Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Flotek Industries, Inc. $FTK

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Flotek Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTK. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Flotek Industries stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $415.70 million, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.17. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $18.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flotek Industries ( NYSE:FTK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.90 million. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Flotek Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTK shares. Northland Securities upgraded Flotek Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk upgraded Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flotek Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi sold 66,956 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $984,922.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 197,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,768.15. This trade represents a 25.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

Featured Stories

