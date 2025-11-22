Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc $PFS

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,207,898 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $55,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,432 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $17,412,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $10,545,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $9,548,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 247.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 312,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 222,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFS shares. Zacks Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Pugliese sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $497,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,228.37. This trade represents a 22.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $59,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,696.70. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 36,262 shares of company stock worth $709,058 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Provident Financial Services, Inc has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $22.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 18.76%.The business had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

