Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 10,078 Vera Therapeutics, Inc. $VERA

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.22. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 12.21 and a current ratio of 12.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

VERA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,201.34. This represents a 23.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

