Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,402 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 972.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. bought 578 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,770.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 320,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,445,779.76. The trade was a 0.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. BNP Paribas cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.22.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $133.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.97. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.75 and a 1-year high of $173.38. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $554.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.22 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $1.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.39%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

