Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Asana, Inc. $ASAN

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 97.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490,665 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Asana were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 825.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Asana by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Price Performance

Shares of ASAN opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.49. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $196.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.01 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 83.88% and a negative net margin of 27.50%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Asana has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 194,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $2,762,809.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,140,067 shares in the company, valued at $16,154,749.39. This represents a 14.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 1,199,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $18,269,298.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,555,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,696,737.75. The trade was a 43.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,427,928 shares of company stock valued at $36,497,981. Corporate insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

