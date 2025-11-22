Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Sleep Number Corporation $SNBR

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,722 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Sleep Number worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 218.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 49,764 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 42.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 628,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 186,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sleep Number from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.00.

SNBR opened at $3.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. Sleep Number Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $88.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.85.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $342.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sleep Number has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Number Corporation will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

