Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 15,669 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ENTA

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,669 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENTA. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11,558.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital lifted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

ENTA opened at $12.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $272.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.26. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 141.98% and a negative return on equity of 89.02%. The company had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

