Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 5,071 Shares of Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,988 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 795.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth $1,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Range Resources Corporation has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $43.50.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Range Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $655.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Range Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Range Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research raised Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

