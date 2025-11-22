Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $223,000 Position in Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 1,364.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 534.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $106.19 on Friday. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $144.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 13.99%.The firm had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 46.0%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $126.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.30.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

