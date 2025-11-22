Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $232,000 Position in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,272,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,061,000 after buying an additional 202,755 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,038,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,755,000 after acquiring an additional 964,085 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 108.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,219 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,905,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,347,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,240,000 after purchasing an additional 60,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG opened at $197.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. Packaging Corporation of America has a twelve month low of $172.71 and a twelve month high of $250.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 10.18%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.17.

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $5,399,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 437,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,460,526.66. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

