Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in AdvanSix $ASIX

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the second quarter worth about $363,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in AdvanSix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASIX opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.36. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $374.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.00 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 7.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

ASIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

