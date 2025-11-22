Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.16 and traded as low as $77.21. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $77.90, with a volume of 22,214,533 shares changing hands.

Get Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 1.1%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average is $80.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLP. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. WBI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 25,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 182,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 79,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.