Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,930 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in Apple by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Apple from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

Apple Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Apple stock opened at $271.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $277.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

