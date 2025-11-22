Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 3,247 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,685 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.2% during the second quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 15,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 11,916 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Microsoft by 9.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 818,515 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $407,138,000 after buying an additional 67,691 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $472.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Microsoft from $640.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Baird R W upgraded Microsoft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $640.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.33.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

