Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CORT. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 25th.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0%

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 68.40 and a beta of 0.43. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $117.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.83.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 28,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $2,152,030.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,741,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,972,234.90. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,479,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,816.96. This represents a 71.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,009,288. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 99.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 598.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

