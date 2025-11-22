Cormark Issues Positive Outlook for Sigma Lithium Earnings

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Sigma Lithium in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sigma Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sigma Lithium’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sigma Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

SGML stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Sigma Lithium has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Sigma Lithium had a negative net margin of 24.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $28.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.54 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Sigma Lithium by 26.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sigma Lithium by 0.4% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,067,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,312,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.