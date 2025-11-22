Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum set a $10.00 price objective on Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

Corsair Gaming Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of CRSR opened at $5.54 on Friday. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.04 million. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Corsair Gaming has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $659,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 420,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,559.53. The trade was a 31.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 245.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 24.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 70.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

