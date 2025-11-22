CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,084 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 35.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, STF Management LP grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 6,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. Wells Fargo & Company set a $60.00 price objective on CoStar Group and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CoStar Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $2,258,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 293,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,475,993.99. This represents a 7.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.82 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,345.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average is $81.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.66%.The firm had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

