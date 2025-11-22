Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.09 and traded as low as $2.00. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 215,043 shares trading hands.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%.
About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
