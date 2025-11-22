Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.09 and traded as low as $2.00. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 215,043 shares trading hands.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 479,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

