Critical Analysis: Pinnacle Bankshares (PPBN) and The Competition

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle Bankshares and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Bankshares $55.62 million $9.18 million 8.43 Pinnacle Bankshares Competitors $602.79 million $154.64 million 13.37

Pinnacle Bankshares’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Bankshares. Pinnacle Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Bankshares 18.14% 13.19% 1.03% Pinnacle Bankshares Competitors 16.58% 9.98% 1.05%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Pinnacle Bankshares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Pinnacle Bankshares has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Bankshares’ peers have a beta of 0.64, suggesting that their average stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pinnacle Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Pinnacle Bankshares pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 24.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle Bankshares is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Pinnacle Bankshares peers beat Pinnacle Bankshares on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Pinnacle Bankshares

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. Its loan products include residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, and letters of credit. The company also provides credit cards; insurance products, including property and casualty, life, and health; investment and annuity products; and overdraft protection, merchant bankcard processing, cash management, remote deposit capture, night drop, safe deposit boxes, and notary services, as well as telephone, mobile, and online banking services. It operates branches in Amherst County, Bedford County, Campbell County, Pittsylvania County; and the city of Danville, Lynchburg and Charlottesville. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Altavista, Virginia.

