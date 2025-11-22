Critical Review: AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) vs. SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Profitability

This table compares SeaChange International and AppTech Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaChange International N/A N/A N/A AppTech Payments -3,119.45% -398.98% -153.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SeaChange International and AppTech Payments”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaChange International $32.76 million 0.23 -$11.40 million $0.38 8.55 AppTech Payments $276,000.00 35.25 -$18.51 million ($0.19) -1.46

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SeaChange International has higher revenue and earnings than AppTech Payments. AppTech Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaChange International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

5.2% of AppTech Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of SeaChange International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of AppTech Payments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SeaChange International has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppTech Payments has a beta of -0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SeaChange International beats AppTech Payments on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc. provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components. The company also provides StreamVid, a cloud-based OTT video platform for operators and content owners that enables streaming services, including content ingestion, workflow automation, user management, content protection, billing and entitlement, and user applications for various device platforms, such as mobile devices or Smart TVs; Advanced advertising, a unified ad tech solution to insert adverts into various video feeds, including broadcast, internet protocol television, and OTT; and Xstream platform, a cloud-based content monetization platform that provides the range of capabilities, including generation and distribution of FAST channels, streaming enablement via content aggregation, and targeted insertion of advertisement from various demand sources. In addition, it provides professional, and maintenance and technical support services, as well as managed services. The company sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales process, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. It serves cable system operators, telecommunications companies, and satellite operators, as well as broadcasters and other content providers. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs. The company also offers integrated solutions for frictionless digital and mobile payment acceptance, as well as multi-use case, multi-channel, API-driven, and account-based issuer processing for card, digital tokens, and payment transfer transaction services; hosted ecommerce checkout, a flexible payment gateway; and text payment technology, alternative payment methods (APMs), and contactless payments. In addition, it provides FinZeo, a fintech platform. The company was formerly known as AppTech Corp. AppTech Payments Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

