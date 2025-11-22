Curanex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CURX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Curanex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CURX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Curanex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Curanex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.0%

NASDAQ:CURX opened at $0.40 on Friday. Curanex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03.

Curanex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CURX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curanex Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Curanex Pharmaceuticals stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curanex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CURX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

About Curanex Pharmaceuticals

Curanex is a developmental stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative botanical drugs to treat patients suffering from inflammatory diseases. Our mission is to address significant unmet medical needs and improve patients’ lives by harnessing the power of natural substances.

