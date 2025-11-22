Cytek Biosciences, Inc. $CTKB Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) by 110.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,379 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cytek Biosciences were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Topline Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 521.6% during the 1st quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,179 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $2,841,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 394.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 653,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 521,135 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 549,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 306,405 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Cytek Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Up 12.9%

CTKB opened at $5.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $751.82 million, a P/E ratio of -58.79 and a beta of 1.33. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.48 million during the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytek Biosciences Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

