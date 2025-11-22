Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.36 and traded as low as $1.61. Dare Bioscience shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 87,831 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Dare Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dare Bioscience to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dare Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Dare Bioscience Stock Up 3.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Dare Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dare Bioscience by 810.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 15,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dare Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dare Bioscience by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 193,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 29,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

