Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong Sell

Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Davis Commodities in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. They issued a “sell (d)” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Davis Commodities has an average rating of “Sell”.
Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services.
