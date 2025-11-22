DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DEFT. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DeFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on DeFi Technologies from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities set a $2.50 target price on DeFi Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of DeFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DeFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

DeFi Technologies Stock Down 3.5%

DEFT stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $324.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. DeFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). DeFi Technologies had a return on equity of 105.69% and a net margin of 23.89%.The firm had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. DeFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of DeFi Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cable Car Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DeFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,871,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in DeFi Technologies by 128.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,384,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,204 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in DeFi Technologies by 3,123.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,867,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,268 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of DeFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $8,789,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,891,000.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

