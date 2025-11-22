DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DDI. Zacks Research lowered DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Loop Capital set a $16.00 target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

DDI opened at $9.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $446.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.85. DoubleDown Interactive has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $95.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.28 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 32.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 338.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 127.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at $319,000.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

