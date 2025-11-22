Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DY. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 370.5% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 40.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 83.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Dycom Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.25.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $326.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.85. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.37 and a 1 year high of $350.87.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.970 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

