e.l.f. Beauty $ELF Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELF. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $425,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $11,907,000. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 231.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 116,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $15,381,495.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,818 shares in the company, valued at $10,819,612.32. This represents a 58.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 55,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $7,589,705.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,742,907.12. The trade was a 46.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,430 shares of company stock worth $40,444,041. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELF. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $150.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.61.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $343.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.