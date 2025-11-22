Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as low as $0.78. Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 299 shares changing hands.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 million, a PE ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

