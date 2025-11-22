Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as low as $0.78. Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 299 shares changing hands.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 million, a PE ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83.
About Eagle Pharmaceuticals
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Pharmaceuticals
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- A Magnificent AI Bet? Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Tech Moves
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 12 Analysts Just Raised CrowdStrike Targets—Here’s What They See Coming
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Palo Alto Networks Stock Just Pulled Back—Is This a Prime Buy Zone?
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.