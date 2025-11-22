ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ECD Automotive Design in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

ECD Automotive Design Stock Down 7.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ECDA opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12. ECD Automotive Design has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $790,250.00, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.63.

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ECD Automotive Design will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

ECD Automotive Design Company Profile

ECD Automotive Design, Inc engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type.

