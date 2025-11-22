Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EWTX. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $22.67 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.30.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Fox bought 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $199,448.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 23,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,805.28. This trade represents a 82.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $1,460,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $341,640. The trade was a 81.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 15,518,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,447,000 after acquiring an additional 496,771 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,428,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,149,000 after purchasing an additional 525,804 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 6,170,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,080,000 after purchasing an additional 27,787 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,210,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,101,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,244,000 after purchasing an additional 695,458 shares during the period.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

