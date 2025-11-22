Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Position Lowered by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,759 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $23,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,058.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $855.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $787.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,066.65.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,038.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,027.95.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

