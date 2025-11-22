Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stock Holdings Decreased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,911 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 3.3% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $648,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,027.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,058.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $855.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $787.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,066.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

