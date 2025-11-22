Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.25 and traded as low as $45.00. Emera shares last traded at $45.41, with a volume of 27,541 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMRAF shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Emera Trading Up 1.0%

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading

