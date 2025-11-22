enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EU. Zacks Research upgraded enCore Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on enCore Energy from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, enCore Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EU

enCore Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EU stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60. enCore Energy has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.97.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. enCore Energy had a negative net margin of 118.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that enCore Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other enCore Energy news, Director Dennis Stover sold 20,000 shares of enCore Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $70,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 468,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,490. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Harris sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $272,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 280,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,803.41. The trade was a 22.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $410,200. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enCore Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of enCore Energy by 25.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its stake in enCore Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,165,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in enCore Energy by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in enCore Energy by 192.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in enCore Energy by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About enCore Energy

(Get Free Report)

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.