Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.6667.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Cibc Captl Mkts upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th.
Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $10.37.
Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
