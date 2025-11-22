Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price target on Enovix in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enovix from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

Enovix Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 9.47. Enovix has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 61.78% and a negative net margin of 525.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enovix will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enovix

In other news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 18,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $241,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,002,684 shares in the company, valued at $13,034,892. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Enovix by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 295,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Enovix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 103,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

