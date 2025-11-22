Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,146,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,397,000 after acquiring an additional 138,028 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,029,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,225,000 after purchasing an additional 959,859 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,029,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,750,000 after purchasing an additional 121,764 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 319.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,451,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 21.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,811,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,510,000 after buying an additional 665,502 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $42.57. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.76 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.80%.Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAAS. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

