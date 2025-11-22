Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in St. Joe Company (The) $JOE

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in St. Joe by 120.8% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 472.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in St. Joe during the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Stock Performance

JOE opened at $57.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.75. St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $161.08 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 14.10%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of St. Joe in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Insider Buying and Selling at St. Joe

In other news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 104,100 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $5,317,428.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,324,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,861,793.92. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

