Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,449 Shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF $TEQI

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,451,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 94,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TEQI opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $332.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average is $42.85. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $44.46.

The T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The ETF currently has 106.18m in AUM and 111 holdings. TEQI is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global large-cap companies that are positioned to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index TEQI was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

