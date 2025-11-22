Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,628 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Tenable alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 743.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 962.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 546.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Trading Up 1.6%

TENB stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -96.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $252.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenable has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.510-1.540 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.430 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barron Anschutz sold 1,261 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $38,145.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 59,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,261.25. The trade was a 2.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 29,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $883,179.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 358,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,858,207.25. This represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,555 shares of company stock worth $1,951,065. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Tenable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

Get Our Latest Report on TENB

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.