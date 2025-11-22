Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,628 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 743.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 962.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 546.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenable Trading Up 1.6%
TENB stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -96.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Barron Anschutz sold 1,261 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $38,145.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 59,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,261.25. The trade was a 2.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 29,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $883,179.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 358,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,858,207.25. This represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,555 shares of company stock worth $1,951,065. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Tenable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.
Tenable Company Profile
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.
