Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. $MTX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Minerals Technologies worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 659,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,323,000 after purchasing an additional 55,345 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 28,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 763.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 32.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $86.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,937.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter. Minerals Technologies had a positive return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,400.00%.

MTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Minerals Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Minerals Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

