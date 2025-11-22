Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Ultra Clean worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,321.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 481.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 220.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 29.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.
Ultra Clean Trading Up 2.9%
Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $40.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UCTT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.
Ultra Clean Company Profile
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
