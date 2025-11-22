Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Ultra Clean worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,321.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 481.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 220.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 29.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $40.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.23 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Ultra Clean has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.110-0.310 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.